Anurag Kashyap Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Taapsee Pannu Extends Support To The Director

Actress Payal Ghosh on Saturday tweeted that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had forced himself on her. She wrote, “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!" (sic).

This was closely followed by Anurag reacting on social media and denying all these accusations by her and has called them baseless. In a series of tweets in Hindi, he wrote, "Wow, it took so long to try to silence me. You lied so much in this effort and also dragged other women despite you being a woman. Have some dignity madam! I will just say that all your allegations are baseless."

"In the process of accusing me, you also dragged the Bachchan family and my artists, but you failed. I married twice. If it is a crime, then I accept it. I also admit that I have loved a lot whether it was my first wife, my second wife, or any lover, or any other woman I have worked with. I will never behave this way nor will tolerate such manners. will see what happens. Pray and love to you. Apologies for answering your English with my Hindi," he added.

बाक़ी मुझपे आरोप लगाते लगाते, मेरे कलाकारों और बच्चन परिवार को संग में घसीटना तो मतलब नहले पे चौका भी नहीं मार पाए।मैडम दो शादियाँ की हैं,अगर वो जुर्म है तो मंज़ूर है और बहुत प्रेम किया है , वो भी क़बूलता हूँ । चाहे मेरी पहली पत्नी हों, या दूसरी पत्नी हों या २/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

मैं इस तरह का व्यवहार ना तो कभी करता हूँ ना तो कभी किसी क़ीमत पे बर्दाश्त करता हूँ । बाक़ी जो भी होता है देखते हैं । आपके विडीओ में ही दिख जाता है कितना सच है कितना नहीं , बाक़ी आपको बस दुआ और प्यार ।आपकी अंग्रेज़ी का जवाब हिंदी में देने के लिए माफ़ी । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

And now, Taapsee Pannu has come out in support of her Manmarziyan director. The actress took to Instagram to share a candid monochrome snap of theirs from a set and wrote, “For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create.”

