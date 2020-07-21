Anurag Kashyap Expresses Concern For Kangana Ranaut; Says ‘Today No One Is Your Own'

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about the ongoing nepotism debate and has also called out many celebrities including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu among others. Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened up about his old friend Kangana and her statements on the industry colleagues. He went on to say that he does not know the new Kangana Ranaut.

Anurag took to his Twitter account and spoke about an old interview of Kangana talking about the controversies around her film Manikarnika. The filmmaker called the interview scary and added, "I saw Kangana's interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming for my films. But I do not know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which is just after the release of Manikarnika."

In a series of tweets, he went on to talk about how much the actress has changed. While tweeting in Hindi he wrote, "Intoxication of success and vigour seduces everyone equally, whether it is insider or outsider. 'Learn from me, be like me', I have never heard this from her before 2015. And since then, it has come to the point that those who are not with me are all mean and sycophantic."

Anurag On Kangana Ranaut Another tweet talked about how the industry now looks at her. He also added that he is not sure what she's doing. He wrote, "She talks bad about her directors. Sits during edits and cuts the role of her co-stars. Directors who previously worked with her are running away from her. This is the power she feels she earned to supress others .. This power which Kangana feels she has earned, to suppress others...By not showing the mirror to that Kangana, you are finishing her by making her sit on your head. I have nothing more to say. What the hell is she doing? She is talking nonsense. All will end here. And since I adored her a lot, I am not able to tolerate this Kangana. Others may speak or remain silent..." Anurag: I'll Speak, Resst Is Your Wish Anurag concluded the tweets by saying, "I'll speak. @KanganaTeam. It's enough. And if this is not visible even to your family members and your friends, then the reality is that everyone is using you and today no one is your very own. The rest is your wish, whatever you want to abuse me, keep going." Anurag Worked With Kangana In Queen Anurag Kashyap backed Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Queen in 2014. The film directed by Vikas Bahl went on to become the turning point in Kangana's career.

Sonakshi Sinha Applauds Taapsee Pannu For Her Response To Kangana Ranaut

After Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About Not Getting Royalty For Gangs Of Wasseypur