    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anurag Kashyap Expresses Concern For Kangana Ranaut; Says ‘Today No One Is Your Own'

      By
      |

      Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about the ongoing nepotism debate and has also called out many celebrities including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu among others. Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened up about his old friend Kangana and her statements on the industry colleagues. He went on to say that he does not know the new Kangana Ranaut.

      Anurag Kashyap Expresses Concern For Kangana Ranaut; Says ‘Today No One Is Your Own

      Anurag took to his Twitter account and spoke about an old interview of Kangana talking about the controversies around her film Manikarnika. The filmmaker called the interview scary and added, "I saw Kangana's interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming for my films. But I do not know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which is just after the release of Manikarnika."

      In a series of tweets, he went on to talk about how much the actress has changed. While tweeting in Hindi he wrote, "Intoxication of success and vigour seduces everyone equally, whether it is insider or outsider. 'Learn from me, be like me', I have never heard this from her before 2015. And since then, it has come to the point that those who are not with me are all mean and sycophantic."

      Anurag On Kangana Ranaut

      Anurag On Kangana Ranaut

      Another tweet talked about how the industry now looks at her. He also added that he is not sure what she's doing. He wrote, "She talks bad about her directors. Sits during edits and cuts the role of her co-stars. Directors who previously worked with her are running away from her. This is the power she feels she earned to supress others .. This power which Kangana feels she has earned, to suppress others...By not showing the mirror to that Kangana, you are finishing her by making her sit on your head. I have nothing more to say. What the hell is she doing? She is talking nonsense. All will end here. And since I adored her a lot, I am not able to tolerate this Kangana. Others may speak or remain silent..."

      Anurag: I'll Speak, Resst Is Your Wish

      Anurag: I'll Speak, Resst Is Your Wish

      Anurag concluded the tweets by saying, "I'll speak. @KanganaTeam. It's enough. And if this is not visible even to your family members and your friends, then the reality is that everyone is using you and today no one is your very own. The rest is your wish, whatever you want to abuse me, keep going."

      Anurag Worked With Kangana In Queen

      Anurag Worked With Kangana In Queen

      Anurag Kashyap backed Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Queen in 2014. The film directed by Vikas Bahl went on to become the turning point in Kangana's career.

      Sonakshi Sinha Applauds Taapsee Pannu For Her Response To Kangana Ranaut

      After Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About Not Getting Royalty For Gangs Of Wasseypur

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 11:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 21, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X