Anurag Kashyap: Hansal Mehta, Others And I Work With Newcomers

Anurag Kashyap, who has been a strict non-conformist in both his opinions and his art, shared his two cents on the reach of filmmakers like Karan Johar, in either making or breaking someone's career. While he admitted that Karan can make somebody's career by launching them in a big film, he cannot break anyone. He pointed that Karan Johar is not the only filmmaker in the industry, and there are others like himself or Hansal Mehta, who work with newcomers.

Speaking with NDTV in an interview, Anurag said, "A Karan Johar can make somebody's career... by launching (him/her) in a big film. Because he's not just a filmmaker, he's also a businessman. He understands. But he cannot break anyone."

He continued, "Agar aapko break chahiye hi YRF se aur Dharma se, toh bohot lambi line hai. Saal mein 4-5 filmein karenge (If you want YRF and Dharma to give you a break, then there is a long queue. They make 4-5 films in a year) and there also, the studio wants to work with stars because they are making films at a bigger cost."

Pointing that there are others in the industry who offer opportunities to newcomers, he said, "Aap jaa ke Hansal Mehta ke office ke bahar kyun nahi line laga rahe ho? Main naye logon ke saath kaam karta hoon. Aise bohot saare naye logon ke saath kaam karte hai. Aap line hi galat jagah laga rahe ho (Why don't you queue up outside Hansal Mehta's office? I work with newcomers, and there a lot of others as well. You are queueing up in the wrong place to begin with)."

The ongoing debate about the film industry, which essentially seems to boil down to fairness, has been spinning out of control with the real issue losing to mud-slinging.

