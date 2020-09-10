Anurag Kashyap Has A Witty Response To #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag Trending On Twitter
Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap turned 48 today (September 10). With many genuine wishes from fans, a new hashtag about the filmmaker is currently trending on social media - #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag.
While the Narcotics Control Bureau is currently investigating the drug usage in the industry due to the ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, netizens have called out many Bollywood celebrities for allegedly using drugs. Recently, a video of Anurag was found on the internet where he can be seen rolling a joint during a live conversation. In the video interaction, he can be seen talking about integrating music with films. Anurag can be seen doing drug amid the interaction with other hosts.
As the filmmaker noticed the trend online, he was quick with a witty response. He wrote on twitter, "Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag."
Anurag Kashyap's Tweet On Trending Hashtag
Anurag recently has been making the headlines for his tweets about why he chose not to work with Sushant. The filmmaker shared a couple of screengrabs of his chat with the late actor's manager. In the tweet he said, "I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. haven't don't it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn't want to work with him for my own reasons."
Anurag Kashyap's Chat With Sushant's Manager
In another set of tweets, he also talked about Rhea's arrest and said he decided to speak up because things have gone too far. "Everybody baying for Rhea's blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn't do this or that to him? How do you know what was he going through? are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over the last 9-10 years. Yes, we know better."
Anurag Also Reacted To Rhea's Arrest
Another tweet read, "And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him. And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it's gone too far."
Notably, Anurag Kashyap was last seen in Ghoomketu alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He also directed the Netflix film Choked, which released on June 5, 2020.
When Anurag Kashyap Called Sushant Singh Rajput 'Problematic Man' And Refused To Work With Him
Anurag Kashyap: Hansal Mehta, Others And I Work With Newcomers