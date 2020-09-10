Anurag Kashyap Has A Witty Response To #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag Trending On Twitter

Anurag Kashyap's Tweet On Trending Hashtag

Anurag recently has been making the headlines for his tweets about why he chose not to work with Sushant. The filmmaker shared a couple of screengrabs of his chat with the late actor's manager. In the tweet he said, "I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May .. haven't don't it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn't want to work with him for my own reasons."

Anurag Kashyap's Chat With Sushant's Manager

In another set of tweets, he also talked about Rhea's arrest and said he decided to speak up because things have gone too far. "Everybody baying for Rhea's blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn't do this or that to him? How do you know what was he going through? are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over the last 9-10 years. Yes, we know better."

Anurag Also Reacted To Rhea's Arrest

Another tweet read, "And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him. And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it's gone too far."

Notably, Anurag Kashyap was last seen in Ghoomketu alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He also directed the Netflix film Choked, which released on June 5, 2020.