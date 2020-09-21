Anurag Kashyap #Metoo Controversy: Radhika Apte, Guneet Monga & Mahie Gill Show Support

Guneet's Twitter Post

Meanwhile, Guneet on Twitter handle said that she doesn't need Twitter to explain what Anurag Kashyap means to many. Her tweet read, "Don't need Twitter to explain what @anuragkashyap72 means to many of us. As a woman, am here to share my journey & definitely here to call out bullshit. Let's not ruin an important #Metoo movement for some agendas!" Guneet posted several pictures in the post sharing her journey with Anurag Kashyap.

Mahie Gill Opens Up About Payal Gosh's Allegations

Mahie Gill who received much acclaim for her role in Anurag's Dev D, also opened up about the controversy. Recently, according to a report in india.com, Payal went on to say that "actresses like Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Mahie Gil are just a call away and would come running to ‘suck' his ‘c**k'."

Reacting to the statement Mahie told Etimes, "I really don t want to get into this rut, there's already so much negativity happening around us. It is very easy to take names just because he launched us. All I want to say is that I have known Anurag for a long time now. We may not be in touch but I am sure Anurag can never ever speak like this about any of his actors. This is my statement and I don't want to speak any further on this."

Payal Will Be Filing An Official Complaint On September 21

Notably, Payal in her allegations has stated that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap molested her and treated her badly at his house in 2014. She also added that she wanted to raise her voice then, but she was afraid of the consequences. According to reports, the actress will be filing an official police complaint against Kashyap at Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai on September 21.