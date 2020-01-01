Anurag Kashyap On Netflix's Ghost Stories: There Is A Lot Of Fear And Anxiety

Anurag Kashyap once again collaborated with the Lust Stories makers and directors for a new anthology. Curated alongside Zoya Akhtar, Kara Johar and Dibaker Banerjee, Ghost Stories is a collaboration of four short stories in the horror genre. Kashyap recently opened up about his directorial starring Sobhita Dhulipala in the leading role.

While speaking with The Indian Express, Kashyap said the short story is about a woman trying to conceive again after losing a child due to a miscarriage. He added, "There's a lot of fear and anxiety in the story. There is a lot more which you will know once you watch the film."

Kashyap said the credit lies with writer, Isha Luthra, "She wrote this when she was just 22, and really surprised me with her talent." As for working on a horror genre for the first time, Anurag revealed to have enjoyed it enough to want to work on it again. "I have never made horror before, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. I want to do more of it now, though it's not easy."

Netflix's last original Lust Stories, received an International Emmys nomination. Talking about the collaboration once again, he said, "Each short film in the anthology gives an idea of how the director thinks. You will figure out how they look at life from their films."

Ghost Stories will be available on Netflix to stream since January 1st, 2020. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Raghuvir Yadav, Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

