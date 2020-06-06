Anurag Kashyap Says It Was ‘Painfully Difficult’ To Work With Abhay Deol During Dev D

Abhay Deol's performance in Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film, Dev D, was highly appreciated by critics and audiences. He proved to everyone that he was a very talented actor and had much to offer to the Hindi film industry.

However, Abhay did not actively try to secure his position in the industry, which he says was his decision. He had shared in an earlier interview that he was delusional about his initial success, and thought that filmmakers would begin to see things his way.

Anurag recently opened up about working with Abhay during Dev D. Corroborating what Abhay had said, Anurag admitted that it was 'painfully difficult'.

"It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don't really have great working memories with him. And haven't talked to him much since I finished shooting," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

He continued, "He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a 'Deol'. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him."

Anurag added, "He wasn't there to promote Dev D. He dissed the film and crew a lot. He was gone a long time. It was because of something he was grappling with emotionally and personally and never talked about. He also felt betrayed by me about which he has never spoken to me ever."

Dev D also starred Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin.

ALSO READ: Abhay Deol Asks If Indian Celebrities Will Stop Endorsing Fairness Creams

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap Launches Production House Named 'Good Bad Films'; Announces First Film 'Choked'