Anurag Kashyap Summoned By Mumbai Police Over Payal Ghosh's Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Mumbai Police has summoned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in connection with the allegations levelled by actress Payal Ghosh. The actor-director has called by the cops for questioning at Versova Police Station at 11 am on October 1, 2020.

For the unversed, Payal had filed a rape case against Kashyap last week. She had accused him of sexual misconduct and making her feel 'uncomfortable'. The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

The summon was issued to Anurag after Payal met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari along with Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has backed her demand for the filmmaker's arrest and sought Y-plus security for her, on Tuesday.

Earlier, while addressing the media with Athawale on Monday, Payal had said that she is facing a threat to her life and demanded Y-plus security, which was recently extended to Kangana Ranaut after she got into a spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over her comment in which she compared Mumbai to PoK.

Payal said that she felt threatened by Anurag Kashyap and his lobby. The actress told India Today, "People have told me to be very careful as there could be an attack on me."

She also questioned the delay in arresting Kashyap and said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken against the filmmaker.

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap denied all the allegations levelled against him by Payal Ghosh. His lawyer released a statement that read, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest." Many of Anurag Kashyap's industry colleagues and his ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin came out in support of him.

