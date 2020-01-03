    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anurag Kashyap Takes A Dig At PM Modi; Says He Works Only When Cameras Are Around

      By
      |

      Anurag Kashyap is one celebrity who is not afraid to speak his mind and share his political views. He has always been a vocal critic of PM Narendra Modi, but in the context of nationwide protests against CAA and NRC, he has been even more condemning. Anurag recently took a dig at the PM on Twitter, saying that he works only when there are cameras around.

      Anurag Kashyap: PM Modi Works Only When Cameras Are Around

      Anurag tweeted in Hindi, "Sometimes it seems that Modiji would not have anything to talk if Pakistan would not have existed. Well, he anyways works only when the cameras are around him." This tweet has met with a strong response from Twitterati. The camp is divided as always. While some supported Anurag's views, others dissed and trolled him.

      The CAA has divided the country as to whether it is discriminatory or inclusive. Many from the Hindi film industry, such as Farhan Akhtar, Suhasini Mulay, Huma Qureshi, Swara Bhaskar and others, joined anti-CAA protests a few weeks ago. Others only condemned police brutality against students in Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

      Some others like Akshay Kumar called out protestors for torching buses and public and private property. Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and others have not expressed their opinions on the issue claiming they are not adequately informed.

      ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap Reveals Cinema Was Created For Crime Genre; Says He Sees Crime As A Fun Genre

      ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap On 'Kabir Singh': Says It Represents 75-80% Of Urban India

      Read more about: anurag kashyap pm narendra modi
      Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 21:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue