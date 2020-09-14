Anurag Kashyap Trolls KRK's Site As It Claims The Filmmaker Is Dead: Yamraj Dropped Me Home

In a major goof up, Kamaal R Khan's owned site, KRK Box Office's Twitter handle shared a tweet that reads, "#RIP #AnuragKashyap! He was really a great storyteller! We will always miss you sir!" On this, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap trolled the site and responded, "कल यमराज के दर्शन हुए .. आज यमराज खुद घर वापस छोड़ के गए । बोले - अभी तो और फ़िल्में बनानी हैं तुम्हें । तुम फ़िल्म नहीं बनाओगे और बेवक़ूफ़/भक्त उसका boycott नहीं करेंगे , तो उनका जीवन सार्थक नहीं होगा। उनको सार्थकता मिले इसलिए वापस छोड़ गये मुझे। (Yesterday, I met Yamraj. Today, he himself dropped me home and said that you have to make more films now. If you won't make a film and fools/devotees won't get to boycott it, then their lives will be meaningless. To give their lives a purpose, he left me behind)."

Seeing Anurag's witty reply, the Twitter handle of KRK Box Office was quick to realise their mistake and apologised to the filmmaker. The page tweeted, "We are very sorry that one of our staff misunderstood the name of #AnuragKapoor with #AnuragKashyap and published a wrong news about Anurag Kashyap Ji. RIP #AnuragKapoor Ji!"

Anurag's witty response left many netizens in splits and they praised his humour. We don't how any other celebrity would have taken the fake news of their death, but Anurag surely proved that he's a cool filmmaker and doesn't mind such goof ups, even though it's unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap is constantly in the headlines after coming out in support of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Apart from Anurag, many B-town celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, etc., have come out in support of Rhea and slammed media channels for vilifying the Jalebi actress.