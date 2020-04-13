Anushka Sharma 'Deeply Disturbed' About COVID-19 Stigma; Condemns Attacks On Health Workers

Anushka Sharma has always raised her voice to bring attention to issues pertaining to society at large and this time, she is urging people to not discriminate against patients suffering from the Novel Coronavirus.

On a daily basis, cases of societal stigma towards COVID-19 patients and also towards medical professionals who are treating them are on the rise. While some doctors and healthcare professionals have been stopped to enter localities in which they stay, others have got attacked for doing their job.

Anushka is unhappy about the lack of empathy towards patients and frontline doctors who are risking their lives to save people.

The actress took to social media and voiced her concern on this issue that needs immediate attention. She wrote, "Deeply disturbed reading some reports about how coronavirus patients and even some medical professionals, who are in the frontline taking care of such patients, are being discriminately treated."

Anushka wants all citizens to be exercise sensitivity towards patients and medical professionals and called for India to stand shoulder to shoulder in times like this.

"At times like this, it is important that we care for each other and are extremely sensitive to the suffering of others. Let's not treat fellow citizens with disrespect and stigma. It's the time to stay united and stand united," she further wrote in her post.

Recently, the actress spoke about how the lockdown time has made her more reflective by penning a long note on her Instagram page.

The actress wrote, "Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure."

"This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all," signed off the Zero actress.

