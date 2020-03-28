    For Quick Alerts
      Anushka Sharma Gives Virat Kohli A Haircut Amid Lockdown; His Hilarious Reaction Is Relatable!

      Self-isolation for long period can make you do crazy things! You don't believe us? Well, then, you need to check Anushka Sharma's recent Instagram post, where the actress and her hubby Virat Kohli are indulging in some cute antics amid the novel Coronavirus lockdown.

      On Saturday morning, Virat received a customised salon treatment at home, courtesy his actress-wife Anushka. The Zero actress procured a pair of scissors from the kitchen and turned hair stylist for her dear hubby.

      Later, she shared a video of Virat's hair-cutting session on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Meanwhile, in quarantine.. 💇🏻‍♂💁🏻‍♀" (sic). In the video, while getting his hair trimmed, the Indian skipper is seen saying, "This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen. Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors! Can you see this gradual fade? Beautiful haircut by my wife."

      Meanwhile, the couple has been posting various videos where they have been urging people to stay at home and practice social-distancing. Recently, they posted a video message where they asked everyone to take the lockdown seriously and said, "We have to follow some important guidelines for the next 21 days. Stay at home to prevent the virus from entering your home and affecting you and your loved ones. Follow the orders of lockdown seriously because this is an important step to prevent transmission."

      Further emphasizing on how the pandemic won't go away by participating in a march, shouting out aloud or making noise, they added, "Don't believe in superstitions, don't believe in rumours because that won't give India it's victory over COVID-19." Virat further said that if one is "irresponsible" during the 21 day period lockdown, then "we all, the whole of India, will have to pay a huge price."

      Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 12:57 [IST]
