Anushka Sharma Has A Heartfelt Wish For Her Birthday; Virat Kohli’s Message For Her Makes Fans Gush

Anushka Sharma turned 32 today and the birthday girl had a special wish for the day. Seeing how the world is going through turmoil with regard to the Coronavirus crisis, and the loosing of dear industry colleagues like Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Anushka wished sadness dwindles and suffering ends. Take a look!

Anushka made a heartfelt birthday wish on May 1. She wrote a lengthy note which read, "I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, It does have its own part to play, And the role it dawns comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries. I wish today, suffering ends, Sadness and suffering have been friends. Suffering is the second act .They play on the same life stage. Making you tumble, slip and fall. But after that comes your rise, And rise you will and be so wise. I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. -AS."

She shared the post writing as caption, "Today, I wish for all this to end."

Anushka received a sweet birthday wish from her hubby Virat Kohli. Sharing a candid picture where he is feeding her a cake, he wrote, "You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you," (sic). Fans gushed over how sweet his message was.

