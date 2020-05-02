    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anushka Sharma Has A Heartfelt Wish For Her Birthday; Virat Kohli’s Message For Her Makes Fans Gush

      By
      |

      Anushka Sharma turned 32 today and the birthday girl had a special wish for the day. Seeing how the world is going through turmoil with regard to the Coronavirus crisis, and the loosing of dear industry colleagues like Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, Anushka wished sadness dwindles and suffering ends. Take a look!

      Anushka Sharma Has A Heartfelt Wish For Her Birthday

      Anushka made a heartfelt birthday wish on May 1. She wrote a lengthy note which read, "I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, It does have its own part to play, And the role it dawns comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries. I wish today, suffering ends, Sadness and suffering have been friends. Suffering is the second act .They play on the same life stage. Making you tumble, slip and fall. But after that comes your rise, And rise you will and be so wise. I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. -AS."

      She shared the post writing as caption, "Today, I wish for all this to end."

      View this post on Instagram

      Today, I wish for all this to end

      A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

      Anushka received a sweet birthday wish from her hubby Virat Kohli. Sharing a candid picture where he is feeding her a cake, he wrote, "You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you," (sic). Fans gushed over how sweet his message was.

      View this post on Instagram

      You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you ❤️

      A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

      ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma! From NH10 To Pari, 4 Performances Of Anushka's Which Captivated Us

      Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 0:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 2, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X