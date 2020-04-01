Anushka Sharma Is Grateful To Have Food, Water, A Roof Over Her Head And Good Health Of Her Family

While the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is a serious issue that the world is contending with, it has also given us the time to reflect on our lives during self-isolation. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to write a reflective note on what she is grateful for in life, and it will surely make you think!

Sharing an adorable, happy picture with her husband Virat Kohli and their pet dog, Anushka wrote about what she has realized in this time. She is grateful for the most basic things in her life which are having food, water, roof over her head and the health of her family, while praying for those who don't even have these.

"Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important," she wrote.

She continued, "For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure," (sic).

Anushka and Virat have joined other celebrities in contributing to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Gives Virat Kohli A Haircut Amid Lockdown; His Hilarious Reaction Is Relatable!

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Urge People To Take 21 Days Lockdown Seriously