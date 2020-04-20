Anushka Sharma Loses At Ludo With Virat Kohli And Family, Accepts Defeat In A Hilarious Way

Anushka Sharma, during the lockdown, is spending time with family playing board games. Last week the actress was seen playing monopoly with husband Virat Kohli, but this weekend was all about online Ludo. However, while losing the competitive game of Ludo, Anushka didn't seem phased but used it to spread a message about Coronavirus.

Anushka, on Saturday, took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of an online Ludo game, which she was playing with Virat and her parents, as suggested by names on each colour card. The post also showed that Virat and Anushka's parents were way ahead of her in the game with Anushka's all four blue pieces still inside the house.

Accepting her defeat, Anushka captioned the story as, "I am not losing...I am staying home and practising social distancing."

On Monday, the actress also shared an interesting food for thought on her Instagram story. She wrote, "I read that some companies are contemplating Work From Home as their new norm. Can you imagine how much it will lessen the burden on traffic and infrastructure to contains the demands of traffic apart from cutting costs for the companies as well."

"Food for thought this morning, Good morning everyone" Anushka added. The lockdown has resulted in many believing that it has reduced the stress on the environment, leading to better air and lower pollution levels. According to reports, Mumbai-based company TCS has said that they are in no hurry to bring people back and is looking largely at 25% attendance going forward, even after the lockdown is lifted.

Anushka and Virat pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund PM-CARES and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in support of the ongoing battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

John Abraham and Milap Milan Zaveri Release Motivational Poem, Mera Bharat Mahaan

Watch Anushka Sharma Crash Virat Kohli's Live Session With Hilarious Comment