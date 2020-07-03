    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anushka Sharma On Using Visual Effects For Storytelling: That’s Why Our Films Have Stood Out

      By
      |

      Anushka Sharma has received tremendous praise for her work as a producer, ever since her first project, NH10. With Phillauri, Pari and her latest film, Bulbbul, Anushka has really set herself apart by creating a sub-genre of supernatural feminist films. The films have been hailed not only for their story-telling but also spectacular visual effects.

      Anushka Says Using Visual Effects For Storytelling Is Key

      Anushka says that using extraordinary visuals has been the method these films have used to tell stories. She and her brother Karnesh Sharma, who is her partner in their production house, have focused on breaking away from the standard way of telling a story.

      IANS quoted Anushka as saying, "For us, how uniquely we tell a story is extremely important and we have always tried to tell our stories as differently as possible. I have always felt that a visual trigger to storytelling is key to hold the attention of audiences today and it also allows us an unexpectedly new route to present an idea that has never been seen before by audiences."

      She continued, "Karnesh and I have always wanted to break away from traditional ways of telling a story because we feel people have seen enough of the formula and are done with them."

      Anushka added, "Our focus towards visual effects to enhance storytelling is one of the reasons why these films have stood out and won the hearts of audiences. The strong visual effects in our projects have added to the surreal-ness of the stories that we intended to tell and heightened its impact."

      Bulbbul, directed by Anvita Dutt, has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its engaging story and performances by Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

      ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Says Producing Is More Daunting Than Acting

      ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Spent Only 21 Days Together In The First 6 Months Of Their Marriage

      Read more about: anushka sharma bulbbul
      Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 23:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X