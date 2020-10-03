Anushka Sharma Pens A Powerful Note On So-Called Privilege Of Having A Male Child

Anushka Sharma Shares Her Thoughts On The So-Called Privilege Of Having A Male Child

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress began her post by writing, "In our society, having a male child is seen as a 'privilege'. Of course, it's no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view."

Anushka Says It's The Duty Of Parents To Raise A Boy In A Way That He Respects A Girl

She further wrote, "The only ‘privilege' is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That's your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don't think of it as a PRIVILEGE."

'The Gender Of A Child Does Not Make You Privileged,' Says Anushka Sharma

Anushka added, "The gender of the child doesn't make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected."