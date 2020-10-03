Anushka Sharma Pens A Powerful Note On So-Called Privilege Of Having A Male Child
Amid the ongoing protests in the country against the recent Hathras gang-rape, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma penned a hard-hitting note on gender inequality. The actress spoke about how having a male child is considered to be privilege in our society and called this notion a 'myopic view'.
Anushka Sharma Shares Her Thoughts On The So-Called Privilege Of Having A Male Child
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress began her post by writing, "In our society, having a male child is seen as a 'privilege'. Of course, it's no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view."
Anushka Says It's The Duty Of Parents To Raise A Boy In A Way That He Respects A Girl
She further wrote, "The only ‘privilege' is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That's your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don't think of it as a PRIVILEGE."
'The Gender Of A Child Does Not Make You Privileged,' Says Anushka Sharma
Anushka added, "The gender of the child doesn't make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected."
Earlier, the actress expressed her shock over the rape case in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, which came almost immediately after the Hathras incident. She took to her Instagram page to condemn the brutal crime and wrote, "Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life. This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put fear in them and protect our women? #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur."
Speaking about work, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. With respect to her personal life, the actress is expecting her first baby with cricketer-hubby Virat Kohli.
ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar; Asks 'When Will I Stop Getting Dragged Into Cricket'
ALSO READ: Sona Mohapatra Suggests Bollywood How To Smash Patriarchy The Right Way, Lauds Anushka Sharma