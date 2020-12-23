Anushka Sharma Promises Exciting Content In 2021 Through Her Production House Clean Slate Filmz

The year 2020 changed much in the content landscape prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. OTT platforms became the primary medium of entertainment while theatres took a backseat. This led many to discover content that otherwise they might not have.

Anushka Sharma, who has taken to production in a big way in the last few years, feels 2020 was a year of disruption in content as only the clutter-breaking ones have stood out.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anushka said, "2020 has been a year of disruption in the content landscape. With the pandemic, we were all forced to stay at home and discover content that we wanted to truly engage with. Only the clutter-breaking ones have managed to stand out because our tastes are only evolving and we all want to see new and different content."

Anushka's production house Clean Slate Filmz dished out critically acclaimed content this year whether it was the web series Paatal Lok or the film Bulbbul. She shared that they have an even more exciting year planned for 2021.

"Our brand of cinema is extremely risk-taking and we are committed towards originality. 2021 will be no different for us and we are excited to share our line-up to people. The announcements will happen in due course of time," she said.

The PK actress further added, "We have spent the entire year finding some real gems that will definitely stand out. There is so much talent in our country and we are fortunate that some of these brilliant minds feel Clean Slate Filmz can be their home. We have always collaborated with forward-thinking creative visionaries and we are eager to present some really new minds next year too. We are confident that they will amaze us all."

