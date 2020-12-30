Anushka Sharma Reacts To The Possibility Of Comparison Between Her Child And Kareena-Saif’s Taimur Ali Khan

Several weeks ahead of her due date, actress Anushka Sharma opens up about her holy journey of pregnancy, and how she's looking forward to her delivery. In a conversation with Vogue magazine, Anushka also reacted to Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor Khan's conversation about the possibility of media's comparison between her child and Taimur Ali Khan.

While speaking to Kareena on Filmy Mirchi's show What Women Want, Sharmila Tagore had spoken about Virat-Anushka's child and Taimur. She had said, "I feel what the media does is builds you up, and suddenly dumps you. Tomorrow, when Virat and Anushka will have a child, Taimur might be relegated," to which Kareena said, "Yeah. I hope so."

When the Zero actress was asked about the same, she told the magazine that she and her husband Virat Kohli have thought about it a lot, and they are sure that they do not want to raise their child in the public eye.

ALSO READ: When Anushka Sharma Said That Her Comparisons To Rani Mukerji Would 'Demean' The Latter's Status

"We don't plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it's a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It's hard enough for adults to deal with it. It's going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through," added Anushka.

Anushka also opened up about how she and Virat have planned to raise their child, and said that they don't see the parenting as mum and dad's duties, but as a family unit. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress asserted that she and Virat want to raise their child with a very balanced outlook.

"It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that's the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat's case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family," concluded Anushka.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Promises Exciting Content In 2021 Through Her Production House Clean Slate Filmz