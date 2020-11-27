Anushka Sharma's Husband Virat Kohli On Taking Paternity Leave: It's A Very Special And Beautiful Moment

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-hubby Virat Kohli are all set to become parents for the first time. While the Zero actress continues to work amid her pregnancy, Virat recently announced that he will be taking a paternity leave. The star cricketer has cut short his tour to Australia for the Test series and is planning to fly back home after the first match in Adelaide.

On Thursday, while speaking at a virtual press conference, ahead of the first ODI against Australia, Virat opened up about why he chose to return back home to his wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting their first child.

In September this year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had made a joint announcement about expecting their first child. The duo had shared the happy news with their fans by posting cordinated photos with a caption that read, "And then, we were three. Arriving Jan 2021."

Speaking about films, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

