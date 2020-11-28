Anushka Sharma: I Will Be Back To My Shoots After I Deliver My Child; Acting Truly Makes Me Happy

Ever since actress Anushka Sharma made an announcement about her pregnancy on social media, fans can't wait to have a look at her firstborn. Anushka, who's married to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, is all set to deliver her child in January 2021. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, the actress revealed her plans about returning to work after her delivery.

While speaking to Bombay Times, Anushka said, "I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."

Gone are the days when actresses used to shy away from media while hiding their baby bumps. From keeping her fans updated with her latest pictures to shooting ad campaigns, Anushka is all out there without making any fuss around her pregnancy.

When asked about her experience of returning to sets after a long halt owing to the pandemic, Anushka said that being on the set brought her a lot of joy.

She further added, "I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. It's been great being on the set, meeting my entire team and soaking in the madness of a shoot. This year has been tough for our industry, but I'm happy to see it restart with the same amount of passion and energy."

Anushka concluded by saying that she was careful enough to take all the safety precautions, and followed all the protocols diligently.

