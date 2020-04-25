Anushka Sharma's Sweet Gesture For Hubby Virat Kohli During His Live Chat Makes Him Blush!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been spending most of their quarantine time, playing games like ludo and monopoly, trying crazy selfie-filters and pulling each other's leg. Sometime back, the Zero actress even gave her hubby a hair cut amid the lockdown. Meanwhile, the couple has also been doing a lot of interactive sessions on social media to connect with their fans.

After Virat proved that Anushka is the 'only one' in his heart after sharing a fan art, the latter too, showed that she is a considerate wife with a kind gesture.

Recently, the Indian skipper conducted an Instagram Live with AB de Villiers. As it grew dark out during the chat, Anushka walked into Virat's room and switched on the lights. Looking up from his phone towards her, a blushing Virat said, "Thanks my love."

Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, the netizens went all hearts over this Virushka moment. A fan wrote, "Pure love". Another comment read, "They are couple goals."

During the lockdown period, Virat and Anushka have been playing a lot of fun Instagram challenges. Recently, the star cricketer left his wife in awe, when he nailed the 'Guess The Gibberish' challenge. Marvelling at his skill, Anushka wrote on her Instagram story, "Ladke ko sab pata hai."

Besides these entertaining antics, the celebrity couple even let out their secrets of staying fit and boosting their immunity amid the COVID-19 lockdown, during a live chat.

Speaking about work, Anushka recently announced the release date of her upcoming production, Amazon Prime Original series, Paatal Lok. The actress, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero' is yet to announce her next acting project.

