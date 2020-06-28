Anushka Sharma: When I Became A Producer At 25, I Was Clear That I Will Back Talented People

Amid all the debate over existence of 'nepotism' in Bollywood, actress Anushka Sharma, who made it big in the film industry without any Godfather, talked about owing her own production house and how she has always believed in giving chance to only genuinely talented people!

"When I became a producer at 25, I was clear that I will back genuinely talented people who give their everything to make a mark with their pure, raw talent and who are looking for a foot into the business of films," the PK actress told ANI.

Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Sharma, who is the co-founder of the production house, Clean Slate Films, said, "When we started Clean Slate Films we consciously wanted to work with a lot of fresh talent and we have continuously done so with actors, directors, and technicians."

Currently, Anushka and Karnesh are elated with the positive feedback received by their latest production venture, Bulbbul. The film is directed by Anvita Dutt and casts Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles.

Anushka, who made her debut as an actress with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, also spoke about making a foray into digital world as a producer and said, "Along with all the successes that our projects have witnessed which we are very proud of, for us what matters most is that we have been that studio that has tried to constantly discover fresh talent from across the country."

"We will continue with this endeavour because we feel the more we have varied voices in the industry, the fresher it will become in ideas and attitude and we will produce more clutter-breaking content and artists which is definitely necessary," added Anushka.