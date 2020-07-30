Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Pledge To Support Those Affected By Bihar And Assam Floods

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken pledged to help those affected by the floods in Bihar and Assam. The two will be supporting three organizations which are conducting flood relief and other welfare work. Announcing the same, they urged others also to support the states reeling under the floods caused by heavy monsoons.

Anushka and Virat posted a message on their social media handles, which read, "While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood. While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Virat and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare. If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations."

The two donated to three organizations: Rapid Response, Action Aid and Goonj. They also shared links to these organizations.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too made contributions to Assam and Bihar flood relief. Priyanka's message on her social media read, "The monsoon in India have caused major devastation in many parts of the country. In the state of Bihar, which is where I was born, continuous heavy rains have caused major flooding. Much like Assam, millions of people have been affected and many have been displaced as their homes were washed away in the deluge. As they grapple with this devastation, they need all the help that we can provide. Nick and I have already donated to a few organisations whose teams are engaged in the active relief and rehabilitation work in the state. Now it's your turn #BiharFloods."

Assam has been grappling with floods since May 22. Over 100 human lives, 132 animal lives at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, and livestock have been lost due to the floods. Around 16.5 lakh people have been affected in Assam, and over 38 lakh people in Bihar.

