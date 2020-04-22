Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Reveal Their Secrets Of Staying Fit & Boosting Immunity Amid Lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-hubby Virat Kohli have been constantly keeping their fans engaged with their entertaining posts and videos on social media. At the same time, they are also sharing awareness about the outbreak and advising fans how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Recently, the power couple conducted a live session on social media in which they spoke about what positive changes they have brought in their lives and how they are keeping healthy during the lockdown.

Anushka revealed that "they are not doing anything different," and continued, "I think Virat and me are people who do not believe in diets and we just have a lifestyle which is very healthy. We have always been like that."

Spilling the beans about their diet and exercise regimen, she said, "There are certain things we don't eat because they are not good for you, we try to eat food which is alkaline so it's kind of easy on the stomach and keeps you healthy because if your body is alkaline your immunity is good and that's something that we have always followed."

The Pari actress also revealed her secret of boosting immunity and said, "I think all of us are trying to do whatever we can to boost our immunity. We have been having a lot of haldi, haldi in the morning when we wake up, we are having haldi ginger and Kali mirch ka chai (tea) and we are trying to drink a lot of water - sometimes we forget but we try to drink a lot of water."

She also had some advice for those who are finding it difficult to workout during the lockdown and said, "Working out, more than anything else, is giving me a routine, it's giving Virat a routine. When you are working out you are like okay I have something that I have to do now, I will do it and you feel good after the workout. When you are about to go to workout, you might feel that you aren't feeling like doing so but you have to push yourself."

On the other hand, Virat opened up about what he has learnt from his dear wife. He said, "To be honest the patience bit I have learnt ever since me and Anushka met each other. I was a very impatient before. The learnings from one another that we have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations has really inspired me to fight it out. Even when things are tough you have to swallow your ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting your way out and eventually you will find a way. So that's what I have seen her do and I have learnt from that."

Well, this adorable couple never fails to give us some major relationship goals. What do you folks think?

Virat Kohli Has Only Anushka Sharma In His Heart; He Proves It With A Fan Art

Anushka Sharma Gives Virat Kohli A Haircut Amid Lockdown; His Hilarious Reaction Is Relatable!