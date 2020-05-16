    For Quick Alerts
      Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Spotted Enjoying A Game Of Cricket Outside Their Home: WATCH VIDEO

      By
      |

      Many will agree that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. The two constantly make fans gush with their social media posts and public appearances. Recently, Virat and Anushka were spotted enjoying a game of cricket outside their residence.

      Anushka And Virat Play Cricket Outside Their Home: VIDEO

      A video captured by the paparazzi shows Virat and Anushka playing cricket outside their house. The two take turns to bat and bowl. There is another person with them who plays the fielder. Take a look at the video -

      Some cricket practice with his love #anushkasharma #ViratKohli play at their house in Mumbai #LockdownLife #mumbai #Saturday #weekendvibes

      Anushka and Virat have stayed cheerful throughout the lockdown, and have been positive vibes through their social media handles. The two have also made large contributions in the fight against Coronavirus and aid to migrant workers and others affected by the lockdown.

      Talking about work, Anushka was last seen in the film Zero, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, her production house Clean Slate Films released a web series titled Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime video. The series has been received incredibly well, with Sacred Games director Anurag Kashyap calling it the best crime thriller to come out of India.

      Virat too was all praise for his wife after watching Paatal Lok. In an Instagram post where he is smiling after just having watched the series, Virat wrote, "Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother."

      Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show 👏👏. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother 😃🙏💯

      Paatal Lok has been created by Sudip Sharma. The cast includes, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Bannerjee, and Swastika Mukherjee.

      Read more about: anushka sharma virat kohli
      Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 19:25 [IST]
