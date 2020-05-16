Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Spotted Enjoying A Game Of Cricket Outside Their Home: WATCH VIDEO

Many will agree that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. The two constantly make fans gush with their social media posts and public appearances. Recently, Virat and Anushka were spotted enjoying a game of cricket outside their residence.

A video captured by the paparazzi shows Virat and Anushka playing cricket outside their house. The two take turns to bat and bowl. There is another person with them who plays the fielder. Take a look at the video -

Anushka and Virat have stayed cheerful throughout the lockdown, and have been positive vibes through their social media handles. The two have also made large contributions in the fight against Coronavirus and aid to migrant workers and others affected by the lockdown.

Talking about work, Anushka was last seen in the film Zero, starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, her production house Clean Slate Films released a web series titled Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime video. The series has been received incredibly well, with Sacred Games director Anurag Kashyap calling it the best crime thriller to come out of India.

Virat too was all praise for his wife after watching Paatal Lok. In an Instagram post where he is smiling after just having watched the series, Virat wrote, "Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing such a gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother."

Paatal Lok has been created by Sudip Sharma. The cast includes, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Bannerjee, and Swastika Mukherjee.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Has Heartfelt Wish For Her Birthday; Virat Kohli's Message For Her Makes Fans Gush

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Reveal Their Secrets Of Staying Fit & Boosting Immunity Amid Lockdown