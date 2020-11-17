Aparshakti Khurana Says Growing Old Doesn’t Bother Him Unless It Is A Milestone

Aparshakti Khurana is all set to turn a year older on Wednesday (November 18), but unlike some others, he doesn't worry about 'growing old'. In a recent interview, Aparshakti got talking about preferring working birthdays, why he refuses birthday gifts, and what's his wish for this birthday.

"It's amazing honestly. It's been a working birthday for me most of the years in the past too, and I really believe in them. I don't mind working on Sundays as well. I believe whenever you get free in life, whenever you have a Sunday, and get to chill with your family and cousins, they are the birthday or anniversary celebrations," said Aparshakti, in an interview with Hindustan Times. He is currently shooting for a film alongside Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, in his hometown Chandigarh.

He added that he is not a believer in gifts and prefers giving rather than taking. "Of course, my family doesn't listen to this. But having said that, when you are not a believer in taking gifts, then none of it will be a special moment for you," he said.

On growing old, Aparshakti admitted that it doesn't bother him unless it is a milestone. He said, "When you are turning 20, 30 or 40, that's when you have the butterflies in your stomach 'I am growing old'. I turned 30 couple of years back. This is not the time when I am thinking that I am growing 'old'. But yes, I thought that when I turned 30, and that's what will happen when I turn 40 in a few years from now, there's still six-seven years to go for that!." Notably, he will be turning 33 on Wednesday.

He had a rather inclusive birthday wish as he signed off. He wished for the health of his loved ones. For himself, Aparshakti wished that he should be able to work every day of the year until the time he is around.

ALSO READ: Aparshakti Khurana Says It Would Be Problematic If He's Still Known As The 'Dangal Guy'

ALSO READ: Aparshakti Khurana Says He Is Yet To Become Brother Ayushmann's Equal; 'We Can't Be Compared'