Aparshakti Khurana: ‘We Needed A Pandemic To Bring Us Together’

Aparshakti Khurana recently opened up about being housebound and what’s keeping him busy. The talented actor also stated that the Coronavirus pandemic and 21-day nationwide lockdown will hopefully make us all better human beings.

Aparshakti said, “A couple of months back, our Capital was burning. We needed a pandemic to bring us together. People have learnt the lesson the hard way and I hope this brings the necessary change in all of us. I hope all of we come out as a better version of ourselves after the lockdown. This is a test of time and we have to come out stronger.” (sic)

Speaking of staying motivated indoors, he went on to add, “I have always been a foodie, so I wanted to learn to cook what I like to eat. I am taking cooking lessons. The other day, I made kaale chaane and it turned out pretty well. I also learnt to make butter chicken. My domestic help, Shiva, is helping me hone my skills. Thanks to technology, I am also taking some online narrations.”

The 31-year-old also confessed that the quarantine has given him some time from his busy schedule to decompress and reconnect with friends and family. “My wife (Akriti Khurana) would complain about me not taking out time for myself, and right now, I feel this small pause in all our lives has really made us know ourselves better. I just called a school friend after 14 years and took his mother’s number for her nimbu ka achar recipe. Another school friend in the UK has made a Whatsapp group for the entire batch and in a week’s time we have 74 people out of the 90 on it. It’s really nostalgic,” said Khurana.

Meanwhile, Aparshakti will soon be seen in a lead role alongside Pranutan Bahl in Helmet. The quirky comedy will also feature Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

