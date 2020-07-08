Apurva Asrani Wishes Sushant Singh Rajput Had Spoken Up About What He Was Going Through

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked debate on many aspects such as mental illness, nepotism, treatment of 'outsiders' versus 'insiders' in the Hindi film industry. Writer and editor, Apurva Asrani wishes Sushant had actually opened up about what he was going through.

Apurva Asrani wrote in his blog, how the reason for Sushant taking his life is being discussed, and his condition being diagnosed on social media, but we don't actually know what happened.

He wrote, "I am among the few from the film industry that continues to question why Sushant Singh Rajput was bullied in the period leading to his death. Some of my friends have come to the conclusion that Sushant was depressed, couldn't handle the stress that came with the movie industry, and therefore took his own life."

Apurva continued, "Firstly, I don't know how they have diagnosed Sushant's condition whilst sitting on twitter. How do we know what kind of depression Sushant suffered from? We have no records of his mental health history. What we do have are about 30 blind pieces in the public domain, all that carried some appalling, destructive ideas about him. Why are we so afraid to allow a discussion on this?"

Recently, actress Soni Razdan wrote on her social media, when she wrote that the 'real issue' in the case of Sushant's suicide, which she believes is depression, is being ignored. Apurva corrected her by replying that it is unfair to diagnose Sushant's issues on Twitter.

In his blog, he added, "Watch Sushant in so many of those film promotion videos, he is pretty much ignored by the fraternity. I wish he had spoken up. But he may have taken the advice of 'well wishers' who easily dispense advice like, 'don't talk, let your success do the talking'. So the boy marched on."

Sushant ended his life on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment.

