AR Rahman On Getting Less Bollywood Films: There's A Whole Gang Working Against Me

As shocking as it sounds, ace music composer AR Rahman has revealed that owing to few notorious gang, which is working against him, he is getting less Bollywood films. Rahman was approached for Mukesh Chhabra's directorial, Dil Bechara, which casts late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also marks the Bollywood debut as a lead actress of Sanjana Sanghi. Rahman's composition, both 'Taare Ginn' and 'Dil Bechara' received love from the audience.

Recently, while speaking to Radio Mirchi, Rahman revealed that the real reason behind him doing less music for Bollywood films and said, "I don't say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours."

AR Rahman On Dil Bechara Soundtrack: The Film Has So Much Heart And Memories Of Sushant

"When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.' I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm," added Rahman.

Rahman also shared that people are expecting him to work in Bollywood, but there is a gang of people preventing that from happening. Rahman has no qualms against the notorious gang as he believes in destiny, and he also believes that everything comes from God.

"So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me," said Rahman.