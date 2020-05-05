    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      A.R. Rahman Says It’s Unfortunate That He Couldn’t Attend Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor’s Funerals

      By
      |

      In a matter of two days, Bollywood lost two of its greatest actors. Critically acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, and just a day later, on April 30, the original 'chocolate boy' of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last. Condolence messages have been pouring in for the two stars.

      One of Hindi film industry's greatest music composers, A.R. Rahman, is sorry to not have paid his final respects to both actors.

      A.R. Rahman On Not Attending Irrfan And Rishi’s Funerals

      IANS quoted Rahman as saying, "It is so unfortunate that at this time nobody can even go for the funerals. They gave so much of themselves for the people to see, and it is such an unfortunate time (that we couldn't even attend the funeral)."

      He added, "It is the holy month of Ramadan, in a way they are blessed."

      Irrfan succumbed to colon infection. He had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, and had been receiving treatment for it in the UK. The actor passed away at the age of 54. His funeral was attended by comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, singer Mika Singh and filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj.

      On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor's funeral was attended by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, brother Randhir Kapoor and others. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor was unable to attend the funeral as she was in Delhi at the time. She later drove down to Mumbai to be with her family in these difficult times.

      ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Funeral Attended By Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh And Others

      ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Alia Bhatt Held Up Her Phone During The Final Rites For This Reason?

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 20:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 5, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X