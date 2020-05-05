A.R. Rahman Says It’s Unfortunate That He Couldn’t Attend Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor’s Funerals

In a matter of two days, Bollywood lost two of its greatest actors. Critically acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, and just a day later, on April 30, the original 'chocolate boy' of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last. Condolence messages have been pouring in for the two stars.

One of Hindi film industry's greatest music composers, A.R. Rahman, is sorry to not have paid his final respects to both actors.

IANS quoted Rahman as saying, "It is so unfortunate that at this time nobody can even go for the funerals. They gave so much of themselves for the people to see, and it is such an unfortunate time (that we couldn't even attend the funeral)."

He added, "It is the holy month of Ramadan, in a way they are blessed."

Irrfan succumbed to colon infection. He had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, and had been receiving treatment for it in the UK. The actor passed away at the age of 54. His funeral was attended by comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, singer Mika Singh and filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj.

On the other hand, Rishi Kapoor's funeral was attended by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, brother Randhir Kapoor and others. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor was unable to attend the funeral as she was in Delhi at the time. She later drove down to Mumbai to be with her family in these difficult times.

