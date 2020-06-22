Arbaaz Khan On Abhinav Kashyap Targeting Salman's Being Human: We Have Taken Legal Action

Arbaaz Khan Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap's Money Laundering Claims

The actor was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "We have taken legal action and have also complained to the film association. We would like to go that way, not interested in fighting this any other way... We are doing what we think is the best way to address this."

Abhinav Kashyap's Scathing Post On Salman Khan's Being Human

In a Facebook post on June 19, Abhinav mentioned, "Salim Khan's biggest idea is Being Human. The charity being done by Being Human is just a show-off. Five cycles used to be distributed in front of my eyes during the shooting of ‘Dabangg', next day the newspapers would print that the generous Salman Khan has donated 5000 cycles to the poor. It was all an effort to cleanse Salman Khan's image so that the media and the judges were kind to them in his criminal court cases. They are making money by fooling the innocent public. They are selling Rs 500 jeans for Rs 5000 and laundering money in the name of charity. Their intention is not to give anything to anyone, but to only acquire from people. The government needs to probe Being Human...I will cooperate with the government."

Before This, Abhinav Accused Salman Khan And His Family Of Sabotaging His Career Post Dabangg

Abhinav wrote on his Facebook page, "The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is that Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me." He further added, "The suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput brings to the forefront a much bigger problem of what many of us have been dealing with. Exactly what might compel a person to commit suicide?? I fear his death is just the tip of the iceberg just like the #metoo movement was for a much bigger malaise in Bollywood."

Salim Khan's Reaction On Abhinav Kashyap's Allegations

"Yes, we are the ones to ruin everything, right? You watch his films first and then we'll talk. He used my name in his statement right? Maybe he didn't know my father's name. His name was Rashid Khan. Let him use my grandfather and great grandfather's names too). Let him do what he wants, but we will not waste time in reacting to what he says," the veteran screenwriter was quoted as saying by Times of India.