Arbaaz Khan To Star In A Horror Thriller Alongside Salman Khan's Long Time Foe Vivek Oberoi

A report has revealed that Salman Khan's brother, actor and producer Arbaaz Khan will return to acting and join Vivek Oberoi on screen for a horror thriller. The film titled Rosie - The Saffron Chapter also stars debutant Palak Tiwari and Tahir Shabbir in pivotal roles.

The makers revealed details about the film on Thursday (November 26). Rosie - The Saffron Chapter produced by Prerna V Arora and Mandiraa Entertainment, is set to go on floors on December 22 on the outskirts of Mumbai and Pune.

Prerna V Arora said the cast and crew are thrilled to have Khan on board. In a statement, she added, "Beyond thrilled to be welcoming one of the most protean individuals from the fraternity, an excellent visionary, a fantastic director, a wise producer and a very hearty actor - the one and only Arbaaz Khan to our team of ''Rosie''. Looking forward to this production more so now with him in our corner."

According to reports, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter revolves around the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. Spilling the beans about the story, Arora revealed, "The film is all about her disappearance. Did she actually never exist? Or did she die? Is it a murder? Or is there something supernatural? Though Rosie was never found, the story will now have a different angle and will begin with the investigation of the missing girl, Rosie, played by Palak Tiwari."

The film is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, best known for Kunal Roy Kapur-starrer Hotel Milan. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi's home production company Oberoi Mega Entertainment, will release in mid-2021.

