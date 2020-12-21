Are Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Officially Engaged? Coolie No.1 Actor Reveals The Truth

Varun Dhawan Clarifies That No Engagement Ceremony Has Happened

The tabloid quoted the actor has saying, "Honestly, nothing has happened. No ceremony has happened but obviously when I have been with a person for so many years, the commitment is there and then if one calls her anything of mine, that's right only because she is."

Varun Dhawan Says He Is In A Committed Relationship With Natasha Dalal

He continued, "I am in a committed relationship and that means I am only with her and there is no one else."

Varun Dhawan Refutes Engagement Rumours

On being asked if he got engaged to his girlfriend Natasha, the actor said, "Nahi nahi, aisa kucch bhi nahi hua. For the past 18-20 days, I have been in a live in relationship with myself only since I was quarantined due to COVID-19."

Varun Dhawan Says There Are No Marriage Plans Yet

Reacting to rumours of a destination wedding in Thailand, Varun added, "I know there are rumours but there were no marriage plans and there can't be because we also lost a family member due to COVID-19 this year. Now, I am like, ‘2020 khatam ho jaaye bas.' Year end hote hote I got COVID-19. You know, we decided to release Coolie No.1, on December 25 so that people can end the year on a happy note, and then they should keep watching it next year too."