Arjun Kanungo’s Father Dies Of Liver Cancer; Darshan Raval, Badshah & Others Pay Condolences

Go Goa Gone fame Arjun Kanungo recently took to social media to announce the passing away of his father. The singer lost his father on Wednesday to liver cancer. He shared the tragic news of his demise with a throwback photo and wrote, “Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace.” Soon after, condolences started pouring in for the Kanungo family from fans and members of the industry.

Rapper Badshah wrote, “My prayers brother im sure he must have been a proud father.” Anurag Kashyap too paid his last tribute by writing, “So sorry to hear it Arjun.. May he rest in peace. My condolences to you and your family.” Singer Jonita Gandhi said, “Arjun. My love and prayers are with you and the whole fam. May he rest in peace. Darshan Raval added, “I pray that his soul rests in peace. Stay strong brother.”

It must be recollected that Arjun first broke the news of his father being diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer back in June 2019. The Sky Is Pink singer had shared a heartfelt note along with a picture with his father.

He had shared, "My dad begins his second round of chemo today. He has stage 4 liver cancer which is so f****g scary but he has been fighting it like a champ and after the first round things are looking up. Cautiously optimistic, i am... I would not wish this on anyone. But he's been fighting it with so much dignity and I'm really proud of him. I hope that if life throws me a curve ball like it's thrown you, I deal with it half as well as you've dealt with this. @mehta.rajendra79." (sic)

