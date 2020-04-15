Arjun Kapoor And His Sister Anshula Kapoor Take On The Simpsons Avatar; Resemblance Is Uncanny

Arjun Kapoor has shared a drawing of himself and his sister Anshula Kapoor in The Simpsons' avatar. The actor characterized himself as Bart Simpson and Anshula as Lisa Simpson, and wrote that he can't wait to binge watch the new season. Check it out!

Sharing the quirky image, Arjun wrote as caption, "She's the Lisa to my Bart, and I'm sure she thinks I'm just as annoying as Bart... The resemblance is uncanny though... @anshulakapoor & I do agree on one thing, The Simpsons just keeps getting better !!! Can't wait to binge watch the new season...@disneyplushotstarpremium #TheSimpsonsAreHere," (sic).

The post received over 62,000 likes in just an hour. Arjun's uncle, Anil Kapoor commented, 'Love it,' whereas tennis star Sania Mirza commented, 'Best.'

Like other celebrities, Arjun too has been keeping his fans entertained with hilarious posts during the Coronavirus lockdown. He has been sharing posts of his attempt at baking, of his adorable dog Maximus, and so on.

Apart from this, Arjun has also been doing his bit to fight Coronavirus by contributing to relief funds such as Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency situations, Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund and so on.

He also volunteered to go on a virtual dinner date with five lucky winners, who contributed to Anshula's fundraising page called Fankind, to help out daily wage workers.

