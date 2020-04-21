Arjun Kapoor Calls Himself A 'Fine Physical Specimen' In This Throwback Pic With Will Smith

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a special post from his archives with his fans this week. The actor dug out an old picture with the American actor and rapper, Will Smith and fashion designer Kunal Rawal. The picture looks like it was taken before Arjun's debut with Ishaqzaade.

Joking about his weight and look from back in the day, Arjun captioned the picture as, "Just hanging out with my boys. The fresh prince @willsmith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie... Side note - the vertical strips really didn't do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Apr 19, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

Arjun Kapoor is known for his witty comments on his celebrity friends' posts, and the caption also received a similar reaction from his fans, one Instagram user commented, "HAHAHA LOVE THE CAPTION," while another wrote, "Your expression is a MOOD @arjunkapoor."

This is not the first time Arjun has shared a throwback picture recently. Last week, he shared a family throwback picture. The picture shows Arjun as a kid with cousins Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Marwah and others. He had captioned the post, "When all this is over I suggest we recreate this image all over again... What say guys ??? @mohitmarwah @akshaymarwah22 @sonamkapoor #throwbackthursday." The picture was reportedly taken during his actor-uncle Anil Kapoor's 38th birthday celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Apr 16, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

Meanwhile, Arjun has been doing his bit to support India's fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, the actor recently went on a virtual date with five lucky winners and raised a sum of Rs 5 lakh. The event was aimed at raising funds to feed the families of daily wage workers, whose livelihoods have been affected by the lockdown. He had pledged to feed the families of 300 workers for a month.

