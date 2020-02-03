Arjun Kapoor's Emotional Note On Mom Mona Shourie's Birthday: 'Wish We Had More Time Together'

Arjun Kapoor lost his mother Mona Shourie to cancer in 2012. The actor, who was quite close to her, has never shied away from expressing his love and admiration for her in his social media posts and interviews.

On her 56th birth anniversary today, the Panipat actor remembered her with a heartfelt note, where he wrote that he missed her every single day.

Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday Mom Love You. I hope u r smiling right now wherever you are... This picture was the last birthday we had together & I just assumed we would have many more... it's selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya... I try & be strong cause that's the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect u to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted & what not... but I'm not strong enough on most days... I just ride it out... anyway as usual I sit and complain & trouble u with my non sense... happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together.... PS - @anshulakapoor s started @fankindofficial & she's kicking ass just like you did... (sic)."

Check out his Instagram post here.

Earlier, Arjun shared a collage of himself and his mom Mona Shourie with a heart-warming caption that read, "Same to same."

View this post on Instagram Same 2 Same 💕 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jan 20, 2020 at 12:11am PST

A couple of days ago, Arjun's sister Anshula shared a throwback picture on Instagram, in which she was seen gazing lovingly at her mother. Her caption for the picture read, "Miss you Ma. All I have is our memories together, but some days I wish you and I had more pictures together too. A visual catalogue of your smile, the love in your eyes. An image of you hugging me extra hard like you always did."

