Arjun Kapoor Joins Saif Ali Khan In Bhoot Police; Netizens Ask If Ali Fazal Has Been Replaced?

Netizens Were Confused By The Announcement

As the news hit the internet the hashtag #BhootPolice began trending on Twitter. Netizens were confused to see a new cast being announced for the film. One user wrote, "I was damn excited about #BhootPolice announcement last year when it featured #SaifAliKhan #AliFazal & #FatimaSanaSheikh ..What's this weird development of casting #ArjunKapoor in @alifazal9 's role? Or they both will appear in it?"

Netizens Claimed They Will Boycott The Film

Many others are convinced that Ali's role has been given to Arjun and have decided to boycott the film. One user wrote, "Every Damn Movie of Bollywood Should Be Boycott. #BhootPolice" Another user wrote, "See how nepotism works! Firstly Ali Fazal was being casted for #BhootPolice police movie! But finally nepokid arjun replaced him and got his role!"

Bhoot Police Was Also Trolled And Called A Copy Of Ghostbusters

"After so much of trending boycott and nepotism still #ArjunKapoor got a new film #BhootPolice," read another tweet. People have also made fun of the upcoming film with one user saying, "Basically, It's goinn to be *The-Sasta* version of Hollywood Movie Franchise 'Ghostbusters'...!!!! Face with tears of joy rolling on the floor laughing #BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26." Another one wrote, "Now it is their turn to come on the "Sadak" #BhootPolice."

However, reports have suggested that Saif and Ali Fazal will be seen playing the ghost hunters, while Arjun can be seen playing a ghost. The makers have not confirmed Arjun's role in the film yet. Meanwhile, Fatima will be seen playing an enchantress in the film.

According to reports, Bhoot Police which is set to be a franchise, will go on floors by the end of the year. It will also be the first horror-comedy to release in 3D.