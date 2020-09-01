Arjun Kapoor Joins Saif Ali Khan In Bhoot Police; Netizens Ask If Ali Fazal Has Been Replaced?
The makers of Bhoot Police on September 1, announced that Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the horror-comedy. Earlier, it was reported that the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in leading roles. As soon as the announcement was made on social media, netizens began to wonder if Ali Fazal has been replaced by Arjun Kapoor.
Bhoot Police directed by Pavan Kriplani is a story of two ghost hunters. Talking about the film, the new casting director said in a statement, "Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and I are excited to bring this spooky adventure comedy on the celluloid for everyone to experience the thrills and laughs on the big screen. I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film."
Last year, the first look of the film was shared by Ali Fazal in April. He wrote on Twitter, "The team that hunts ghosts together, sticks together Winking face Meet the cast of India's spookiest comedy, #BhootPolice."
Netizens Were Confused By The Announcement
As the news hit the internet the hashtag #BhootPolice began trending on Twitter. Netizens were confused to see a new cast being announced for the film. One user wrote, "I was damn excited about #BhootPolice announcement last year when it featured #SaifAliKhan #AliFazal & #FatimaSanaSheikh ..What's this weird development of casting #ArjunKapoor in @alifazal9 's role? Or they both will appear in it?"
Netizens Claimed They Will Boycott The Film
Many others are convinced that Ali's role has been given to Arjun and have decided to boycott the film. One user wrote, "Every Damn Movie of Bollywood Should Be Boycott. #BhootPolice" Another user wrote, "See how nepotism works! Firstly Ali Fazal was being casted for #BhootPolice police movie! But finally nepokid arjun replaced him and got his role!"
Bhoot Police Was Also Trolled And Called A Copy Of Ghostbusters
"After so much of trending boycott and nepotism still #ArjunKapoor got a new film #BhootPolice," read another tweet. People have also made fun of the upcoming film with one user saying, "Basically, It's goinn to be *The-Sasta* version of Hollywood Movie Franchise 'Ghostbusters'...!!!! Face with tears of joy rolling on the floor laughing #BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26." Another one wrote, "Now it is their turn to come on the "Sadak" #BhootPolice."
However, reports have suggested that Saif and Ali Fazal will be seen playing the ghost hunters, while Arjun can be seen playing a ghost. The makers have not confirmed Arjun's role in the film yet. Meanwhile, Fatima will be seen playing an enchantress in the film.
According to reports, Bhoot Police which is set to be a franchise, will go on floors by the end of the year. It will also be the first horror-comedy to release in 3D.
Fatima Sana Shaikh On Her Horror-Comedy 'Bhoot Police': I Like This Genre Personally
Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Ali Fazal Get Ready For Some Ghost Hunting!