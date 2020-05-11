Arjun Kapoor Celebrates 8 Years Of Debut Film Ishaqzaade; Thanks Aditya Chopra and Parineeti Chopra

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude towards the team of his first Bollywood movie Ishaqzaade, and also to celebrate 8 years of the film. He shared pictures of the original shooting script of Ishaqzaade, and thanked his directed Habib Faisal, producer Aditya Chopra, his co-star Parineeti Chopra and others. Take a look!

Sharing the post, Arjun wrote as caption, "Yesterday I found my original shooting script of Ishaqzaade with notes scribbled in them from 8 years ago. At that point of time in my life, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me & that's what I got out of Ishaqzaade."

He continued, "Thank you Aditya Chopra for taking a chance with me, Habib Faisal sir for making me a part of your vision, Shanoo Sharma for drilling confidence in me & asking me to finally express myself, Parineeti for being the best co-star that I could have wished for & the entire team of Ishaqzaade for being patient with me every day on shoot - all your silent support made me believe that I could do this, but most importantly Thank you all of you who welcomed me & that wicked smile of mine !!! (PS - that's me actually looking at the sun & reminiscing in the first picture.)."

Parineeti Chopra too celebrated 8 years of the movie's release. Sharing a behind the scenes video, she wrote, "Zoya Qureshi ... thankyou for changing my life girl #8yearsOfIshaqzaade."

Ishaqzaade hit the theatres on May 11, 2012, and was well received by both, critics and audiences. It was not only Arjun's debut movie, but also Parineeti's first film as a lead.

