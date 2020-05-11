Arjun Kapoor Celebrates 8 Years Of Debut Film Ishaqzaade; Thanks Aditya Chopra and Parineeti Chopra
Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to express gratitude towards the team of his first Bollywood movie Ishaqzaade, and also to celebrate 8 years of the film. He shared pictures of the original shooting script of Ishaqzaade, and thanked his directed Habib Faisal, producer Aditya Chopra, his co-star Parineeti Chopra and others. Take a look!
Sharing the post, Arjun wrote as caption, "Yesterday I found my original shooting script of Ishaqzaade with notes scribbled in them from 8 years ago. At that point of time in my life, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me & that's what I got out of Ishaqzaade."
He continued, "Thank you Aditya Chopra for taking a chance with me, Habib Faisal sir for making me a part of your vision, Shanoo Sharma for drilling confidence in me & asking me to finally express myself, Parineeti for being the best co-star that I could have wished for & the entire team of Ishaqzaade for being patient with me every day on shoot - all your silent support made me believe that I could do this, but most importantly Thank you all of you who welcomed me & that wicked smile of mine !!! (PS - that's me actually looking at the sun & reminiscing in the first picture.)."
Parineeti Chopra too celebrated 8 years of the movie's release. Sharing a behind the scenes video, she wrote, "Zoya Qureshi ... thankyou for changing my life girl #8yearsOfIshaqzaade."
Zoya Qureshi ... thankyou for changing my life girl 🧡#8yearsOfIshaqzaade @arjunk26 @yrf @Shanoozeing pic.twitter.com/fbwAnJJrwD— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 11, 2020
Ishaqzaade hit the theatres on May 11, 2012, and was well received by both, critics and audiences. It was not only Arjun's debut movie, but also Parineeti's first film as a lead.
