      Arjun Kapoor On His Mother’s Demise: It Hurts And Haunts Me Everyday

      An emotional Arjun Kapoor reminisces about his mother, Mona Sourie Kapoor's demise in 2012, and says he has not gotten over it yet and it haunts him every single day.

      While speaking to Pinkvilla, Arjun said, "Of course it hurts and haunts me everyday. I miss my mom everyday. That's something that won't ever come back to me. Just when I was going to stand up on my own two feet, my backbone snapped. All the success and the failure, the love and hatred in these 8 years is all handle-able but what's not handle-able is the fact that I don't have her around me."

      arjun-kapoor-on-his-mother-demise-it-hurts-me-everyday

      Arjun also said that media/audience can criticise his work as much as they can and he can handle it but he can't handle the fact that his mom is not around him to see his work.

      The Gunday actor said, "I lost my mother 45 days before I was about to embark on the toughest journey of my life where the world was going to see me. Everything else seems small in comparison."

      "Time doesn't heal, you just get to learn how to deal with it better. I am not going to be the first or last person who will have to go through such a personal crisis and I don't talk about it a negative way because I'm not looking for sympathy at all. So yeah, I go through my moments but that's not for everybody to see," added Arjun.

      Arjun Kapoor's Revelations About How He Dealt With His Mom's Death Will Break Your Heart!

      While speaking more about his mom, Arjun said that even after 8 years of her demise, he comes across people who tell him about how she was and their bond with her.

      "She has left a pretty amazing legacy in Anshula and a decent enough one with me. Yes, there are genuine bits of anguish and pain but she has taught me to always put up a good fight. I've been doing that since I was very young," concluded Arjun.

