Arjun Kapoor On Resuming Shoot After Recovering From COVID-19: I Feel Like A Kid In A Candy Store

After recovering from novel Coronavirus, Arjun Kapoor has resumed shooting for his next film which stars Rakul Preet Singh as his leading lady. The makers are yet to finalize the title of this film which is helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

Arjun took to his Instagram page to share a bunch of pictures and wrote, "I'm back to my happy place." In one of the pictures, the actor is all smiles while interacting with the film's team. The second picture features Arjun in work mode.

Talking about how it feels great to be back on the sets, Arjun was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "It feels great to be back on the sets again! Sets have been my home for as long as I can remember. When I wasn't an actor, I was still on the sets getting wowed and getting inspired. This year with the pandemic hitting us hard, plus my own battle with the virus, I have missed being on the sets. But now that I have tested negative to Coronavirus, I'm glad to be back where I belong."

Arjun, who has a busy schedule ahead of him, said that he felt like a kid in a candy store when he returned back on the sets.

"A lot of shoots have been lined up for me and I'm looking forward to soaking in all the energy. Today, being back on the sets, I feel like a kid in a candy store. I have missed interacting with creative minds, missed learning and getting better at my craft. So, I'm really, really excited being back!" the actor was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Earlier, the actor penned a note after his recovery from COVID-19 in which he thanked his fans for their warm wishes and also urged his fans not to take the deadly virus lightly, and asked them to wear masks regularly.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor's actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, has recovered from the virus and is back on the sets of her reality show, India's Best Dancer.

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects, besides this yet-to-be titled film with Rakul Preet, he will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19, Urges His Fans To Take The Virus Seriously

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor To Donate Plasma For COVID-19 Patients After Recovering From The Virus