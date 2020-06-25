Arjun Kapoor Replacing Sushant Singh Rajput Trends On Twitter As Chetan Bhagat's Old Tweet Resurface

Arjun Kapoor became a top trend yesterday (Wednesday, 24 June) on Twitter after an old tweet of Chetan Bhagat regarding the casting for Half Girlfriend went viral on the microblogging site.

The tweet in question was posted by the author back in November 2015 where he announced that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will star as the male lead in the film is based on his book Half Girlfriend. It read, "So happy to share @itsSSR will play lead in @mohit11481 directed Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16."

However, the film directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor eventually ended up starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading roles. Netizens were quick to add to the ongoing nepotism debate as more than 1,000 tweets flooded social media regarding Arjun eventually bagging the 2017 film.

On user wrote, “See how nepotism works in corrupted Bollywood, Arjun got this film by removing Sushant Singh Rajput #PapaHainNa” while another user tweeted, “Aditya replaced shushant….then Ranveer replaced shushant….then legendry arjun kapoor replaced shushant…..ok how many of u believe this is just a coincidence or injustice with @itsSSR ….Pls support shushant… otherwise we might see few other shushant really soon” (sic).

As per reports, Sushant was the first choice Half Girlfriend and Fitoor but he had to let go as his dates clashed with Raabta. On being quizzed about the same in a 2016 interview, the late actor had stated, ''See, I was doing many films and they are all releasing now. I don't want to name them. What happens is, when I give my word to someone and he's delaying (not because he wants to, but because of a particular reason) and I get to understand it, I won't ditch.''

He had added, “People think that I walked out of my mentor Abhishek Kapoor's film Fitoor. But I didn't. I was told that the film would start in October, so I kept myself free. So I prepped in September. October came, November passed by, but it didn't start. On December 15, I decided that I would do Paani and maybe, Fitoor. But I didn't walk out. I sat for so many months.”

