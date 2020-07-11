Arjun Kapoor Resumes Work After 4 Months Of Lockdown; Says 'Sab Badal Chuka Hai'

The Novel Coronavirus pandemic brought Bollywood to a halt, with shooting schedules stalled and celebrities cooped up at home owing to the nationwide lockdown. Now, as the country slowly begins its unlock mode, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has resumed work after 4 months of lockdown.

The actor took to his Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek from his work diaries. He captioned his snap as, "Every one of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. My work life restarted and I shot for the first time after 4 months. Sab badal chuka hai (everything has changed). New world order accepted."

In the picture, the actor seems to be shooting for a photoshoot. Everyone on the sets including the photographer is seen wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) gears and masks.

A few days ago, Arjun had stepped out for a haircut from the celebrity hairstylist, Hakim Aalim. During his stay at home, the actor entertained his fans by giving them a peek into his quarantine life. From posting throwback pictures to goofy videos with his pet pooch Max, Arjun made sure to keep his Instagram feed interesting for his followers.

Arjun, who turned 35 on June 26, had celebrated his birthday in quarantine. His sister Anshula Kapoor had penned a heartfelt note for him, in which she spoke about how she feels blessed to have him in her life.

During the lockdown, the Panipat actor also raised Rs 5 lakh through a virtual date to raise money for daily wage earners of the film industry. He was quoted as saying, "There is a section of people in our country who have lost livelihood during this crisis and are in dire need to sustain themselves and their families. I am talking about the scores of daily wage earners your favourite chaat wale bhaiya, construction workers, coolies, dhobis, rickshaw drivers and so many others."

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Steps Out For A Haircut After Months; Calls It A New But Safe Experience

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Shares Screenshot Of His Last Chat With Sushant Singh Rajput & It's Heart-Breaking!