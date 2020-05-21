Arjun Kapoor’s Revelations About How He Dealt With His Mom’s Death Will Break Your Heart!

Arjun Kapoor's recent revelations about how he and his sister, Anshula Kapoor dealt with their mother, Mona Sourie Kapoor's demise, will break your heart. For the unversed, Arjun's mom, breathed her last on March 25, 2012.

While speaking to Zoom, the Panipat actor said, "We had not touched her room for six years. But then the point is, it's not a normal thing to do, have one room completely locked up forever when you don't have place in the house right? But it's just that for me and Anshula, this house is hers."

"So every day I go out make people happy, make myself happy, work, act in movie, celebrate being a star and there's love and selfies, mazza aa raha hai, shooting kar rahe ho, your living the dream job. And then when you come back home, and I can't tell her what I did. So it just feels like incomplete. Whatever I do in my life, that void will stay forever," added Arjun.

Arjun also admitted that even though it's been eight years since his mother left for her heavenly abode, he still has not learnt how to deal with this sad reality.

"It's not like I can give you any kind of take on it because every day is a new struggle. It's like your backbone is broken and they tell you to walk. They just snapped your back and suddenly tell you to stand up and take care of yourselves, you got to be a man, be a boy, be understanding, be cool, be sophisticated, be young, be mature, take it with a pinch of salt, don't react, get emotional, but don't get too emotional."

Arjun concluded by saying that he envies those people who have the stability to go back home to their mothers.