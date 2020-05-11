Arjun Kapoor Reveals Why He Was A Little Angry And Irritated On Mother's Day!

Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional On Mother's Day

The actor captioned his post as, "Dealing with Mother's Day. Rambling my thoughts out loud. Don't mind but thoda ajeeb emotional type Sunday tha. Lockdown I can handle lekin Mother's Day & lockdown together thoda zyada ho gaya yaar... emotions ko system se bahar nikalte hue, Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing souls out there. Most importantly Happy Mother's Day Mom miss you always & forever."

The Actor Reveals Why He Was A Little Angry And Irritated

The Half Girlfriend star shared in his 2-minute video, "It feels nice to see so many people who love their mothers, and I guess at the same time it's bittersweet for somebody like me, who would want to say it, but can't. I was a little angry and irritated, but eventually I realised that I wanted to put this out there. I'm sure a lot of people are without their parents right now. A lot of you are not connected to them, or not able to feel the warmth that you crave."

Love Your Loved Ones, Says Arjun Kapoor

He further added, "Trust me when I say this, phone utha ke baat kar lo, jab phone aaye toh ignore mat karo (pick up the phone and call them, don't ignore them when they call you)." Arjun said everyone will go back with their lives once things are back to normal after the lockdown. He said, "the relationships that we all crave are there within us but we need Mother's Day, Father's Day, Brother's Day to remind us". On a concluding note, the actor thanked all the mothers, and especially the single parents.

The Netizens Were Impressed With Arjun Kapoor

An Instagram user wrote, "I dont know if this comment will ever reach you, but THANK YOU for doing this Arjun! Since the morning I have been feeling quite bitter sweet, enjoying all those mummy posts but hating it too cuz my Mum's not alive today for me to go and click a selfie with her and I have just been short kf words to describe my feelings until I came across this! You are a very brave man to have done this, lots of love and power to you ❤️ Btw, you are my crush since Ishaqzaade 😍❤️." Another comment read, "ur mother is alwaz ther for u❤️❤️❤️❤️ be strong."