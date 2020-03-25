Arjun Kapoor Roasts GF For Smiling While Napping; Malaika Arora Says, She Smiles While Sleeping
Arjun Kapoor is known to pull his girlfriend Malaika Arora's leg on social media and the actor recently commented on Malaika smiling in her post about friends naping together while social distancing.
On Tuesday Malaika shared a collage of her and friends Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora and makeup artist Mallika Bhat, taking a virtual nap together. She captioned the picture as, "Friends that nap together, stay forever. #napsinthetimeofquarantine #stayhome."
Arjun Kapoor was quick to troll Malaika and commented on her smiling in the picture making it look like she posed for it, "But ur smiling in ur nap also waah !!!"
Malaika too has cheeky response, filled with subtext PDA, she wrote, "@arjunkapoor but u know I smile in my sleep," with a smirk and shushing face emoji.
During the lockdown, Malaika is spending all her time with son Arhaan and pet dog Casper. She has been sharing pictures and videos of the two on her social media accounts.
Earlier she called the self-isolation a blessing in disguise for her. She revealed a week go she barely had time for a cup of tea. and "These few weeks of self-isolation has opened me up to so much more. More self-care, more sleep, more workouts, more time with my loved ones, more time with myself, basically more 'life' And I'm sure I'm not the only one, I'm sure you've never had SO much time with yourself and your loved ones either, right?"
View this post on Instagram
I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. I have got this recipe from mom @joycearora and a bit from my friend Maunika @cookinacurry who's a lovely cook. Everyone at home simply loves this stew and we are going to have it with some white rice and some delicious gluten-free, vegan chickpea bread that my friend Raveena @iamayogisattva made for me. M in for a lovely treat, I hope you too utilise this time to do something positive and healthy. Stay calm and stay safe! #stayhome#quarantine #covid_19
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Mar 20, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT
Earlier on Sunday post the Janta curfew, Arjun and Malaika were clicked paying tribute to medical professionals and other essential service providers. The couple reportedly came out to the balcony to applaud the tireless efforts during Coronavirus.
