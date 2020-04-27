Arjun Kapoor Takes A Sly Dig At The Film Critics For Being ‘Extra Harsh’ On His Films!

In a recent chat with Anupama Chopra, actor Arjun Kapoor said that he feels the movie critics go 'extra harsh' on his film because he lacks externalisation. He said, "I think a lot of times I get a little extra flak because of the fact that I am more internal as an actor and in our profession, a lot of externalization is needed to project the performance."

Arjun spoke about himself and said that he understands it when someone tells him that he can do better. "But I never feel like arre yaar main toh bahut kharab actor hu. Because there is a very big difference between being a bad actor and being a good actor who has not done justice to what you feel."

The Gunday actor also took a sly dig at the film critics and said, "You have minimal words. You're not able to sometimes maybe transcribe the value of an actor or his performance. It gets put into just adjectives. You take it with a pinch of salt. I don't hold it against you all but at the same time, I sometimes feel the critique can be a bit toned down also because I know I am good at what I do but I don't think I get enough due for it."

Sadly, netizens don't agree with the actor and rather trolled him for his statement. Here's how a few netizens reacted..

@Umesh Prajapat: "He is son of bonny kapoor that's why he got chances otherwise he is nothing. Thousands of actors are in Mumbai who can do far better than him but didn't get opportunity. Similar example is Sonam Kapoor."

@Ahsen Khurshid: "Actors like Ayushman, Raj Kumar Rao & Kartik Aryan took over a decade to prove themselves and product of nepotism like you, Abhishek, Parineeti, Imran khan & Zaid khan were served the big budget movies in a tray, and flopped miserably."

@Vijendra Singhal: "Why blame him? There are at least 50 male and female stars in Bollywood who don't have talent, looks, don't know ABCD of acting but are getting lead roles, side roles only due to their connections."

Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.