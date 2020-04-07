Arjun Kapoor To Go On A Virtual Date To Raise Funds For Daily Wage Workers Hit By Coronavirus Crisis

Arjun Kapoor has joined various other Bollywood celebrities in contributing to relief funds to fight the Novel Coronavirus crisis in India. Arjun announced that he will be donating to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations fund.

The actor has now announced that he is taking part in an initiative to raise funds for daily wage workers who will be affected by the nationwide lockdown in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Arjun will be going on virtual dates with five people as part of this initiative.

In a video message on his Instagram handle, Arjun said that he has joined hands with his sister, Anshula's online fundraising platform, Fankind, and a non-profit organization, Give India, for this. "There is a section of people in our country who have lost livelihood during this crisis and are in dire need to sustain themselves and their families. I am talking about the scores of daily wage earners - your favourite chaat wale bhaiya, construction workers, coolies, dhobis, rickshaw drivers and so many others,"he says.

Arjun adds, "The lockdown is meant that they can't go out and earn a living. Fankind, GiveIndia and I, we have come together to provide cash in hand for these daily wage workers in serious need."

He shares that Give India has identified over 60,000 families across India that are in need of help. Urging people to donate to the cause, he announced that five lucky donors will get a chance to go on an online date with him.

"I will be getting to know you, share a laugh with you, have a meal with you and just have a good evening together. Let's come together to help those in serious need," he said.

