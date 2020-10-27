Arjun Kapoor Was Disappointed When He Tested Positive For COVID-19; Took Hours To Accept It

Arjun Kapoor, who has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, got talking about how he accepted and dealt with the situation. He also shared how his sister Anshula Kapoor organized his isolation at home.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun said that he was confused and felt a varied degree of emotion when he first learnt that he had tested positive for the virus. He was upset that he had to realign his life when he had just started shooting for Nikhil Advani's next film, and was disappointed that the shoot got cancelled because of him.

He continued, "I then realised that I've to now be careful with my family, so there was a bit of concern, anger, irritation, but I also knew I've to deal with it practically. This one Sunday (September 6) just blew out of proportion for me. It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright."

On how he handled the quarantine, he said, "I was fortunate to have Anshula (Kapoor; sister) at home who literally organised my isolation in the sense I was living in my own room, cleaning my utensils and washroom, eating in disposable plates, and just resting. Also, I'm thankful to my doctors, with whom I was constantly in touch over video calls. On 14th day, the doctor allowed me to go for a walk on the terrace. The immunity level was low so I had to take it slow."

The actor had a word of advice for everybody. "To anybody who's reading or believes that there aren't any long term side effects, I can assure you that the repercussions will be felt by your body because the fatigue and the lack of fitness, strength don't go away overnight. You can't just get out of bed and start running," he said.

Talking about work, Arjun will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra. The film has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

